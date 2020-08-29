America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,380 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 430% compared to the typical volume of 826 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMX. Zacks Investment Research raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 318,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 96,940 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,498,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 134.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,469,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,624 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 38.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,243,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,096 shares during the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMX stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

