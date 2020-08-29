VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,441 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 541% compared to the typical volume of 537 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 187.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of HYD opened at $60.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $66.34.

