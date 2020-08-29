L’Oreal (EPA:OR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $262.30

L’Oreal SA (EPA:OR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $262.30 and traded as high as $282.70. L’Oreal shares last traded at $280.60, with a volume of 315,510 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €282.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €262.30.

L’Oreal Company Profile (EPA:OR)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.