L’Oreal (EPA:OR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $262.30

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

L’Oreal SA (EPA:OR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $262.30 and traded as high as $282.70. L’Oreal shares last traded at $280.60, with a volume of 315,510 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €282.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €262.30.

L’Oreal Company Profile (EPA:OR)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Critical Survey: ICU Medical vs. Avinger
Critical Survey: ICU Medical vs. Avinger
Dicks Sporting Goods PT Raised to $65.00
Dicks Sporting Goods PT Raised to $65.00
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate La-Z-Boy Incorporated to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate La-Z-Boy Incorporated to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share
Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on ArcBest
Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on ArcBest
Summit Insights Downgrades Semtech to Hold
Summit Insights Downgrades Semtech to Hold
Financial Institutions, Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share
Financial Institutions, Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report