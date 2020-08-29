Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.64. Avalon shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 21,680 shares.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 1.81% of Avalon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

