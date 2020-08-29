Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.38

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Shares of Giga-tronics, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $4.00. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 129 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Giga-tronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $10.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 100.09%.

Giga-tronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GIGA)

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices.

