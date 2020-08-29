Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.80

Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $1.95. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 11,685 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNMF. Macquarie cut Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Macau currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.