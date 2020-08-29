Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.39

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $134.39 and traded as high as $178.30. Cargojet shares last traded at $176.65, with a volume of 37,878 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$183.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$189.30.

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$170.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.93 million.

About Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

