Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Kootenay Silver Inc (CVE:KTN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.48. Kootenay Silver shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 424,841 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.57 target price on shares of Kootenay Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $71.49 million and a P/E ratio of -67.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27.

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and British Columbia, Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District, in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; and Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico.

