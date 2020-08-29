Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.54

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.54 and traded as high as $26.88. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 993,965 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.60.

The company has a current ratio of 77.48, a quick ratio of 63.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.54.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$20.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

