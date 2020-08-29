Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.22

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $7.52. Mullen Group shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 860 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLLGF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

Mullen Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Critical Analysis: Extraction Oil & Gas & The Competition
Critical Analysis: Extraction Oil & Gas & The Competition
Ameriprise Financial and Fidus Investment Financial Review
Ameriprise Financial and Fidus Investment Financial Review
Head-To-Head Contrast: Blue Sphere vs. Pivotal Acquisition
Head-To-Head Contrast: Blue Sphere vs. Pivotal Acquisition
Comparing VirTra Systems and Amcor
Comparing VirTra Systems and Amcor
Contrasting Golden Entertainment and Walt Disney
Contrasting Golden Entertainment and Walt Disney
First Bank versus Kentucky Bancshares Financial Survey
First Bank versus Kentucky Bancshares Financial Survey


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report