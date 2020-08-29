Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.22

Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $7.52. Mullen Group shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 860 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLLGF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

