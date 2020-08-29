Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.07

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.07 and traded as high as $9.25. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 27 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 8.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

