Altagas (TSE:ALA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.42

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.42 and traded as high as $17.65. Altagas shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 727,052 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALA. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Altagas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altagas Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Altagas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Critical Analysis: Extraction Oil & Gas & The Competition
Critical Analysis: Extraction Oil & Gas & The Competition
Ameriprise Financial and Fidus Investment Financial Review
Ameriprise Financial and Fidus Investment Financial Review
Head-To-Head Contrast: Blue Sphere vs. Pivotal Acquisition
Head-To-Head Contrast: Blue Sphere vs. Pivotal Acquisition
Comparing VirTra Systems and Amcor
Comparing VirTra Systems and Amcor
Contrasting Golden Entertainment and Walt Disney
Contrasting Golden Entertainment and Walt Disney
First Bank versus Kentucky Bancshares Financial Survey
First Bank versus Kentucky Bancshares Financial Survey


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report