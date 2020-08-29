Altagas (TSE:ALA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.42

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.42 and traded as high as $17.65. Altagas shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 727,052 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALA. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Altagas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.36.

Get Altagas alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altagas Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Altagas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.