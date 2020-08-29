Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.57

Shares of Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.57 and traded as high as $25.95. Fonar shares last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 11,602 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fonar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.
The company has a market cap of $166.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57.
Fonar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FONR)
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.
