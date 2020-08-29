Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.57

Shares of Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.57 and traded as high as $25.95. Fonar shares last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 11,602 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fonar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $166.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FONR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fonar during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fonar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fonar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fonar by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 784,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after buying an additional 109,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fonar by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Fonar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FONR)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

