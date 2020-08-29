Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $1.31. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 1,026,704 shares traded.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight Capital raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.80 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.70 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.67.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.88.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$385.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.