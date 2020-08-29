Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.49

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $9.24. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 47,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $330.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 5.2% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 570,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 55,653 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nam Tai Property by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 428,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 30.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

