TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (OTCMKTS:VREYF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.40. TORC Oil and Gas shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 1,450 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

