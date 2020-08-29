Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.06. Lomiko Metals shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 909,983 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24.

In related news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,964,382 shares of Lomiko Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$49,109.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,778,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$194,450.70.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lomiko Metals Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03
Lomiko Metals Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03
Cenovus Energy Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.26
Cenovus Energy Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.26
Seabridge Gold Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.85
Seabridge Gold Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.85
Electrovaya Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.31
Electrovaya Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.31
Glencore Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.10
Glencore Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.10
Western Copper and Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07
Western Copper and Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report