Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.26

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as high as $6.44. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 3,413,159 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.26. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.66 billion. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,371,680.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

