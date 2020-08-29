Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.85

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.85 and traded as high as $24.95. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 91,454 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Seabridge Gold from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.05.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.1697835 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.16, for a total value of C$271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,709,617.40. Also, Senior Officer Peter D. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total value of C$171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,033,649. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,900 shares of company stock worth $2,519,932.

About Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

