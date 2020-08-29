Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.58. Electrovaya shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 304,680 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 million and a PE ratio of -96.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrovaya Company Profile (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lomiko Metals Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03
Lomiko Metals Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03
Cenovus Energy Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.26
Cenovus Energy Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.26
Seabridge Gold Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.85
Seabridge Gold Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.85
Electrovaya Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.31
Electrovaya Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.31
Glencore Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.10
Glencore Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.10
Western Copper and Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07
Western Copper and Gold Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report