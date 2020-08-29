Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.58. Electrovaya shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 304,680 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 million and a PE ratio of -96.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.