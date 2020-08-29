Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.10

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.26. Glencore shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 28,779 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.