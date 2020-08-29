Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.73. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 2,569,588 shares traded.

ACST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.72.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $61.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 166.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 77,179 shares during the period. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.