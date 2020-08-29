KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.74

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.74 and traded as high as $11.99. KP Tissue shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 7,700 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.74. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 million and a P/E ratio of -275.58.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$386.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$369.05 million. Equities analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

