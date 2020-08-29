VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.81

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.81 and traded as high as $31.22. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 2,229 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

Get VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 396.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 87.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 30.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.