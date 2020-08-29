United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.20

Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $11.48. United Bancorp shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 2,255 shares trading hands.

UBCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of United Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $68.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.33.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 20.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 532.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in United Bancorp were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

