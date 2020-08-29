Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.98

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.98 and traded as high as $22.35. Eastern shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 14,107 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $48.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eastern by 37.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eastern by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eastern by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

