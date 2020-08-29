ASOS (LON:ASC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,966.80

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,966.80 and traded as high as $5,062.00. ASOS shares last traded at $5,012.00, with a volume of 172,819 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASC. Bank of America upped their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,289 ($56.04) to GBX 4,309 ($56.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Investec raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,582 ($46.81) to GBX 4,820 ($62.98) in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,490.82 ($58.68).

The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,958.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,966.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

