Rainmaker Systems (OTCMKTS:VCTL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rainmaker Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCTL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Rainmaker Systems shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 20,520 shares changing hands.

About Rainmaker Systems (OTCMKTS:VCTL)

Rainmaker Systems, Inc provides B2B small and medium-sized business sales and service solutions. It develops Rainmaker Revenue Delivery Platform, an integrated solution that combines specialized sales and marketing services coupled with its proprietary, renewals software, and business analytics. The company's services include marketing strategy development, personalized renewals or subscription e-commerce and microsite creation and hosting, inbound and outbound e-mail, direct mail, chat, and global call center services.

