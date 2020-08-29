Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.70

Renold plc (LON:RNO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.70 and traded as high as $9.77. Renold shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 136,666 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Renold alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 million and a P/E ratio of 11.88.

Renold (LON:RNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 2.90 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Renold plc will post 532.9973669 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Harper bought 105,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,520 ($13,746.24).

About Renold (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.