Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.91

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.91 and traded as high as $56.40. Topps Tiles shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 486,389 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPT shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 646.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.12 million and a P/E ratio of 42.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.91.

In other news, insider Robert Parker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,440.22).

Topps Tiles Company Profile (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

