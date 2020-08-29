Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

Egdon Resources Plc (LON:EDR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.60. Egdon Resources shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 832,028 shares traded.

Separately, VSA Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Egdon Resources in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.38.

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

