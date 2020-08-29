Emis Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,057.84

Shares of Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,057.84 and traded as low as $1,014.00. Emis Group shares last traded at $1,020.00, with a volume of 34,393 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,043.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,057.84. The stock has a market cap of $652.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41.

About Emis Group (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

