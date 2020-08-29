Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $153.59

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $153.59 and traded as low as $151.80. Primary Health Properties shares last traded at $152.60, with a volume of 1,713,324 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHP shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.67 ($2.23).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

In other news, insider Steven Owen purchased 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £12,787.20 ($16,708.74). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,117 shares of company stock worth $1,297,969.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties PLC (?PHP?) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (?REIT?) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

