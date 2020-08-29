Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.51

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Zytronic PLC (LON:ZYT) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $118.51 and traded as low as $98.33. Zytronic shares last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 35,720 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 million and a PE ratio of 8.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.51.

About Zytronic (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. It offers a range of secure encrypted touch sensors in transactional kiosks, curved interactive surfaces for casino cabinets, and rugged anti-microbial glass touch screens for leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking, and industrial applications.

