Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.96

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.96 and traded as low as $2.90. Seeing Machines shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 2,383,838 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited develops computer vision related technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Guardian, which detects driver fatigue incidents and prevents those events; and FOVIO driver monitoring systems. The company serves automotive, commercial fleet, aviation, rail, and off-road markets.

