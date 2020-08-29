Wincanton (LON:WIN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $211.87

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $211.87 and traded as low as $186.50. Wincanton shares last traded at $196.00, with a volume of 46,982 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $241.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 182.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 211.87.

In other news, insider Stewart Oades acquired 10,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,822.02 ($25,900.98).

About Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

