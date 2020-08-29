Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.14

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.14 and traded as low as $30.00. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 849,189 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $156.85 million and a P/E ratio of 9.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a GBX 0.39 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.97%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

