Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.15

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:FOG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.15 and traded as low as $7.70. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 31,099 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $78.55 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.15.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

