Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.78

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.78 and traded as low as $8.33. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

