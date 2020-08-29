Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.44

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $6.10. Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 398,023 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, insider Alison Baker acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £6,300 ($8,232.07).

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

