Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

AMIGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lowered shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AMIGY opened at $35.45 on Thursday. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $36.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

