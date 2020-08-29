Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Huazhu Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HTHT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 773.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 205.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

