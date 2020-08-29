Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Equillium (NYSE:EQ) will post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQ. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Equillium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE:EQ opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $2,032,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,043,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equillium stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Equillium worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

