$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Culp posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Culp had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.55 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Culp in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Culp by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 86.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. Culp has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $137.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

