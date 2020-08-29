Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies also reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 15.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of HOLI opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $678.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

