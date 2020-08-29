-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.35). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 25.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Fondren Management LP grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 314,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 439.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. 25.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPNT opened at $8.74 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $37.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

