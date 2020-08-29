$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.52. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In related news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 28.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $41.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.