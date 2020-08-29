Zacks: Analysts Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.31). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million.

Several research analysts have commented on AVDL shares. BidaskClub lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.23 million, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.35. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38.

In related news, Director Eric J. Ende acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,500 shares of company stock worth $315,190. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $5,820,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

