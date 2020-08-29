Analysts Anticipate First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.82. First Business Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

FBIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $136.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

In related news, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. purchased 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $49,983.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David R. Seiler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,535 shares of company stock worth $114,755. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 285,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 70,133 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 262,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.