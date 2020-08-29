Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.56. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $58.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million.

Several research analysts have commented on HFWA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266,593 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 88,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

